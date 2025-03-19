Bikers booked for parking inside Himachal tunnel, using fire extinguisher for fun

Shimla, Mar 19 (PTI) Mandi Police on Wednesday booked some bikers for allegedly stopping in the middle of a tunnel and using fire extinguishers kept for emergency situations for fun.

Police registered the case after a purported video of the incident, alleged to have happened on Friday, surfaced on social media.

The video clip shows some motorcycles parked on the side of the road inside the tunnel as a man is seen opening the fire extinguishers on the bike.

One of the bikers was using the extinguisher on his bike while the other was holding a sword.

Police said the individuals in the video have been identified and action would be taken against them.

A case was registered under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for putting people's safety at risk, police added. PTI BPL SKY SKY