Bikers who shot at gangster in broad daylight in Haridwar nabbed

Dehradun, Dec 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested allegedly for shooting at a gangster being taken to court for a hearing under police custody in Laksar town of Haridwar district, an officer said on Thursday.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal identified the two as Sunny Yadav, 28, and Ajay, 24.

They were arrested in a forest in the Khanpur area near the Bijnor highway, he said.

Both men are residents of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and have a criminal record, he said.

On Wednesday, while the gangster was being taken to court in the Laksar area, armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at the police vehicle, injuring gangster Vinay Tyagi.

Two police personnel accompanying him were also injured in the shooting.

The officer said that during questioning, it was revealed that Tyagi owed Yadav money, and he refused to return it.

According to Dobhal, Yadav had been keeping a close watch on Tyagi for a long time and learned that Tyagi, who was lodged in Roorkee jail, would be brought to the Laksar court for a hearing on December 24.

Two pistols, both illegal, and three cartridges were recovered from the possession of the two men.

Meanwhile, the SSP has suspended three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, with immediate effect, over the security lapse.

The Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) has been ordered to investigate the incident.