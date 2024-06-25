Bilaspur court firing: Ex-MLA's son hired the shooter, say police

Bilaspur (HP), Jun 25 (PTI) The Bilaspur court firing, in which an undertrial was shot at by two bike-borne men, was allegedly arranged by an ex-MLA's son, apparently to avenge an attack on his father, police on Tuesday said.

Saurabh Patyal was shot at by some unknown men on June 20 in Bilaspur court premises.

Patyal is among the 13 who are currently facing a trial over an alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur, an ex-MLA from the Bilaspur assembly seat, on February 23.

Police on Thursday said their investigation has revealed that the shooters for the court attack were hired by Puranjan, Thakur's son.

Police had on June 20, immediately in the wake of the attack, arrested Sunny Gill, 34, a native of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Anmol Sharma alias Gaurav Nadda, who had managed to flee, was arrested later. It was Sharma who harboured Gill at his home before the attack.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Gill to six days of police remand, while Sharma was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Several cases were found registered against Gill in Punjab, police said.

The firing incident, which sent the town into panic, saw in its wake a protest by the BJP, which alleged that the law and order situation had worsened in the state and blamed the Congress government for it. PTI COR BPL VN VN VN