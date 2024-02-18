Bilaspur district gets first place in e-office operation in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 18 (PTI) Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh has secured the first place in the e-office operation in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to data released by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, as many as 24,532 files were processed through e-office in the deputy commissioner's office in Bilaspur district till January end.

The deputy commissioner's office in Shimla, which processed 13,877 files online, stood second and the DC office in Chamba ranked third having cleared 13,243 files.

The Himachal Pradesh government implemented the e-office system on July 19, 2023 to bring transparency and speed up the work in all government offices.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said it was a matter of pride for the district to get the first position in e-office operation.

He said that this is the second time in the last three months that Bilaspur district has got the first position in the field of governance. Earlier, Bilaspur had got the first position in revenue lok adalats for disposal of the maximum number of death cases in the stipulated time.

The speed and efficiency of e-office helped the departments in taking informed and quick decisions besides ensuring transparency, he said.

The e-office initiative aims to reduce use of paper, enables tracking of files and also records time taken by an officer to process a file, he added. PTI COR BPL SMN