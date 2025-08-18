Bilaspur tops in enrolment campaign of maternity benefit programme across north India

Bilaspur(HP), Aug 18 (PTI) Bilaspur recorded a 249 per cent enrolment under a central government's maternity benefit programme during a special registration campaign held from July 15 to August 15, securing the top position across the northern states of India, officials said on Monday.

The district stood 26th among 766 districts across the country for enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, marking a remarkable national-level achievement, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said.

The achievement was the result of collective efforts and team spirit of the district administration, the Women and Child Development Department, and anganwadi workers, the DC said.

"Eligible pregnant and lactating women were identified and linked to the scheme effectively. Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors, child development project officers, and the entire department worked tirelessly to ensure this success," he said.

"In state-level rankings, Bilaspur secured the first position, followed by Sirmaur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Mandi, Solan, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Lahaul-Spiti," he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana aims to ensure improved nutrition and health benefits for pregnant and lactating women. The scheme provides benefits for the first two children, with the second child eligible only if it is a girl.

Under the scheme, a cash incentive of Rs 3,000 is provided as the first installment upon registering pregnancy within six months from the last menstrual period (LMP) and completing at least one antenatal check-up.

A second installment of Rs 2,000 is provided after birth registration of the child and completion of the first cycle of immunisation, including BCG, OPV, DPT, and Hepatitis-B (or equivalent vaccines).

For the second child, if it is a girl, a lump sum amount of Rs 6,000 is directly credited to the beneficiary's account upon fulfilling the required conditions.