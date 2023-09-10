Bilingual books to help young readers explore South Asian culture

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A new set of three bilingual board books introduce young readers to Indian clothes, wildlife, and musical instruments.

The verse books -- "Pagdi for Sinh", "One Elephant" and "Two Monkeys and Animal Band" -- are written in Hindi and English by Chitwan Mittal and illustrated by Ambika Karandikar.

Published by AdiDev Press, it aims to help children learn a new language as well as explore South Asian culture.

"I'm so excited to be creating bilingual books that will help parents everywhere introduce their kids to Indian culture and languages.

"As a parent myself, I have often wished for a fun way to teach my kids about their heritage, and that was my motivation in writing these books," Mittal, the author of the series, said in a statement.

While "Pagdi for Sinh" is a bilingual story told in rhyme introducing young readers to Hindi and English vocabulary for clothes and wild animals from the Indian subcontinent, "One Elephant" introduces children to numbers, animal names and colour names through a little boy's adventures with his animal friends.

The third book in the series is "Two Monkeys and Animal Band", billed as a humorous bilingual story in verse introducing children to the rich musical heritage of the Indian subcontinent as well as Hindi and English words for farm animals and musical instruments.

"I had a lot of fun coming up with amusing and vibrant illustrations for these stories and I hope that kids enjoy them!" said Karandikar, illustrator of the series.

The book set is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RDS RDS