Bilkis gang-rape case: SC asks Centre, Gujarat to place record related to remission granted to convicts

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Centre and the Gujarat government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

After an 11-day hearing that began in August, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved its order on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts.

The bench heard submissions by Bilkis Bano's counsel advocate Shobha Gupta, Additional Soliciitor General SV Raju, senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocates Vrinda Grover for PIL petitioners, and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and Rishi Malhotra for convicts.

The counsel for the Gujarat government informed the top court that since the original records are in Gujarati, their English translation will be submitted before the bench.

"In the circumstances, learned counsel is directed to furnish the original records as well as the English translation to the Court on Monday. The respondent – Union of India also to submit the original records on Monday. Judgment reserved," the bench said.

While hearing the matter on September 20, the top court had asked whether convicts have a fundamental right to seek remission.

While hearing the arguments on August 17, the top court had said state governments should not be selective in granting remission to convicts and the opportunity to reform and reintegrate with society should extend to every prisoner.

Besides the petition filed by Bilkis Bano contesting the remission granted to them by the Gujarat government, several other PILs including one by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma have challenged the relief. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission and their premature release.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots. PTI PKS SK SK