Bill for establishment of Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences passed by Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan Health Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by a voice vote in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill provides for the establishment of Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in an area of 40 acres by upgrading Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).

Responding to discussion on the bill, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh said the state government has made adequate budget provision for the establishment of RIMS, which will have world-class and super specialty medical facilities on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The establishment of RIMS will make Rajasthan a leader in advanced medical services and promote medical tourism, he said.

Singh said it is being ensured that quality medical services are available in the state. In this direction, RIMS will be ready in the next two years and patients eligible for government schemes will get free treatment there. This will also reduce the burden on other government hospitals, he said.

The minister added that RIMS will work as an autonomous institution.