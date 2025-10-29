Bill in J-K Assembly to enhance maximum age limit for holding office of SEC to 70

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday introduced a bill in the assembly for enhancing the maximum age limit for holding the office of State Election Commissioner from 65 years to 70.

The Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 was introduced by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar.

"The State Election Commissioner shall hold office as such for a term of five years, including the period of his reappointment, if any made, from the date upon which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," the draft bill said.

It said the State Election Commissioner (SEC) may resign from the post or can be removed as per procedure provided in section 36B As per the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the SEC holds office for a term of five years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The government said there was a need to suitably amend this provision to enhance the maximum age limit for holding the office of SEC and introduce greater flexibility in certain circumstances. It also cited that the SEC in Uttar Pradesh holds office until the age of 70 years.

The government said a similar provision is proposed to be incorporated into the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

"The SEC conducts free and fair elections in local bodies thereby strengthening grass root level democracy and development in alignment with the informed choices of the people. The State Election Commissioner also issues, instructions regarding updating of electoral rolls with appropriate additions and deletion," it added.

Therefore, in order to bring parity and to introduce greater flexibility in certain circumstances, the government said, there is a requirement for enacting of the legislation for enhancing the age of SEC from 65 years to 70 years.

The government introduced another bill to enable the Special Tribunal to discharge the functions and powers of the Cooperative Appellate Tribunal.

The Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, was introduced by Dar, who is also the minister for Cooperative.

The object of the Bill is to give effect to carry out the amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, enabling the Special Tribunal constituted under the J-K Special Tribunal Act to discharge the functions and powers of the Cooperative Appellate Tribunal, as was done earlier vide the J-K Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 20l6, the government said.

The amendment also seeks the omission of section 157 of the Act under which the establishment of a Cooperative Appellate Tribunal is a statutory requirement.

"This section mandates the government to constitute one or more such Tribunals to hear appeals and other matters under the Act. Rule 63 of the J&K Cooperative Societies Rules 2001 lays down the qualifications for members of the Tribunal. The Bill seeks to achieve the said objectives," the government added.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who is in-charge minister Labour and Employment, introduced a bill to amend and consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of employment and other conditions of service of workers employed in shops and establishments and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.