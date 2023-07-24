Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to include two Chhattisgarh communities in SC list

New Delhi: A Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday to include two communities of Chhattisgarh in the list of Scheduled Castes.

Union minister Virendra Kumar introduced the Bill amid slogan shouting by opposition members on the Manipur issue.

According to the Bill, the Chhattisgarh government has proposed the inclusion of 'Mahra' and 'Mahara' communities in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes have concurred with the proposed modification.

In order to give effect to the change, it is necessary to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.

According to the financial memorandum of the bill, the move will entail some additional recurring and non-recurring expenditure on account of the benefits of schemes meant for the development of the Scheduled Castes to which the persons belonging to the newly added communities will become entitled after the measure is passed by Parliament.

But it is not possible to estimate the likely expenditure to be incurred on this account at this stage, it said.

Under the provisions of clause (1) of Article 341 of the Constitution, six residential orders were issued specifying Scheduled Castes in respect of various states and Union territories. These orders have been amended from time to time by Acts of Parliament.