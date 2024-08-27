Bill making Muslim marriages, divorces compulsory introduced in Assam assembly

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the assembly to make registration of Muslim marriages and divorces mandatory in the state, amid objections raised by the opposition benches on the validity of the proposed law.

The Congress staged a walkout, opposing the government move to introduce the bill.

The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 was introduced in the House by Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan.

The bill’s “statement of object and reason” stated that it has been proposed for prevention of child marriages and marriages without consent of both parties.

It will help check polygamy, enable married women to claim their right to live in matrimonial house, maintenance, as well as allow widows to claim inheritance rights and other benefits, the note said.

As Speaker Biswajit Daimary asked Mohan to introduce the bill, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar raised objection and said: "We are not opposed to the bill. But, has the government discussed the matter with organisations and leaders of the community before bringing it? "For a new bill to come, someone should raise a demand. In this case, the bill is being brought on the basis of a cabinet meeting decision," he said.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam pointed out that an existing bill on registration of Muslim marriages and divorces was still to be repealed, making introduction of the new proposed legislation invalid.

Speaker Daimary, asking the opposition to raise their concerns during discussion on the bill when it is taken up for consideration at a later date, allowed it to be introduced in the House. PTI SSG RBT