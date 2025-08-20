Bill on crowd management tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled a bill on crowd control that proposes stringent punishment for organising unpermitted events, civil disturbance and "crowd disaster".

The Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Places of Gathering) Bill was introduced in the Assembly over two months after the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that killed 11 people and injured many others.

According to the proposed legislation, whoever intends to organise any event or function that would attract a mass gathering or a crowd should obtain permission from the jurisdictional authority.

When the crowd is fewer than 7,000, the officer in charge of the police station may grant permission upon application from the organisers after due enquiry, it states.

If the crowd is more than 7,000, but fewer than 50,000, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the jurisdiction may grant permission upon application from the organisers after due enquiry.

The bill also states that in case the crowd is more than 50,000, the jurisdictional superintendent of police or the commissioner of police may grant permission upon application from the organisers, after due enquiry.

It says that whoever organises or attempts or abets the organisation of any unpermitted event should be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to a minimum of three years and up to seven years or with a fine up to Rs 1 crore or both.

"Whoever disturbs or attempts to disturb or abets to disturb the orderly crowd in any event or function by way of creating false rumours, statements, acts or causing any breach of peace including a threat of collective violence, destruction of property, or other unlawful acts shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of rupees fifty thousand or both," according to the bill.

In the event of a crowd disaster, the person or persons responsible for it, leading to loss of property or life, will be "liable for imprisonment to a minimum of three years and up to seven years for injuries and imprisonment to a minimum of 10 years up to life sentence for fatalities".

Whoever disobeys or abets to disobey lawful directions of any police officer, of and above the rank of sub-inspector of police on duty, to disperse from the place of gathering shall be liable to a fine of Rs 50,000, including, community service for a period of one month, the bill proposes.

Once the bill is passed, the offences under this Act will be cognisable, non-bailable and triable by a judicial magistrate first class.