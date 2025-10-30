Bill on internal reservation for SCs likely to be placed before next cabinet: K'taka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government will introduce a law to “effectively implement” internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), and a Bill for this purpose is likely to be placed before the cabinet at its next meeting, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Thursday.

The state government has already decided on the formula for the internal split, dividing 17 per cent reservation allocated to 101 scheduled castes into three distinct groups, with allocations of 6, 6, and 5 per cent respectively.

"Regarding internal reservation, yesterday, after the discussion involving the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers H C Mahadevappa, K H Muniyappa and I, along with Law and Social Welfare department secretaries regarding bringing a Bill, the Chief Minister had said if the Bill has to be introduced, discuss and bring it before the cabinet. But we could not hold a meeting to discuss the Bill ahead of the cabinet today, so the subject was postponed," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In a couple of days, we will hold a meeting and we have decided to try to place the bill before the next cabinet." The Minister clarified that there won't be any further restructuring of reservation among SCs, and the Bill will be prepared on the basis of the decision the government has taken.

As per the internal reservation formula evolved by the state government, the SC (Right) and SC (Left) will get 6 per cent each, while communities like Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha, and most backward/ nomadic communities get 5 per cent reservation. PTI KSU ROH