Bill on tackling exam malpractices likely in Parliament on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The government is likely to introduce a new bill in Parliament next week to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with sources saying it may propose a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

The sources said the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 may be introduced on Monday but a final call is yet to be taken. The bill was cleared by the Union cabinet recently.

The sources said students will not be a target of the proposed law. It will essentially act against organised crime, mafia elements and those found in collusion, including government officials, with them.

The bill also proposes a high-level technical committee that will offer recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.

It is a central law and will also oversee competitive exams including Joint Entrance Exams and exams for admission in central universities.

Earlier in the day, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu said the government is aware of the concerns of the youth regarding irregularities in examinations. "Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices." The sources said exam paper leak has become a nationwide problem, therefore, the need for a first-of-its-kind central law was felt. Some states like Gujarat have brought their own laws to deal with the menace.

The teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar were among others cancelled last year following question paper leaks. PTI KR SKU TIR TIR