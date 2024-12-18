Bill seeking to amend Police Act to protect public servants tabled in HP Assembly

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 18 (PTI) A bill seeking to amend the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, to protect public servants from unwarranted legal action while discharging their duties was tabled in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the home portfolio, presented the bill which prohibits police from arresting public servants for any act of theirs while discharging their duties without prior sanction of the government.

The proposed amendment to Section 65 of the Police Act aims to safeguard officials from undue harassment, enabling them to perform their responsibilities without fear.

The bill also removes the need for separate district and state cadre for certain police officer categories, streamlining administrative procedures.

The chief minister claimed these amendments would address gaps in the existing system, enhance administrative efficiency, and streamline recruitment processes. PTI COR BPL ARI