Advertisment
#National

Bill seeking to replace CJI with cabinet minister in panel for appointment of CEC, ECs tabled in Rajya Sabha

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
10 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Bill seeking to replace CJI with cabinet minister in panel for appointment of CEC, ECs tabled in Rajya Sabha

Representative image

New Delhi: The government on Thursday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a contentious bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of chief election commissioners and election commissioners, amid an uproar by the opposition.

Advertisment

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House in the post-lunch session.

According to the bill, future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister.

Opposition parties including the Congress and APP have raised strong objections to the bill and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.

#Arjun Ram Meghwal #Supreme Court #Chief Justice of India #Choef Election Commissioner #Rajya Sabha #Election Commission #appointment of CEC
Advertisment
Subscribe