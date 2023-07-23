Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP's Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, urging him not to allow a bill that seeks to replace the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi to be introduced in the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisment

In his letter to Dhankhar, Chadha termed the Bill "unconstitutional" and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to direct the BJP-led Centre to withdraw it and "save the Constitution".

"Any law which the Parliament may make needs to supplement the provisions of Article 239AA and for only matters incidental or consequential to those provisions. Therefore, the proposed Bill which contains provisions contrary to the provisions of Article 239AA is not a valid exercise of the Parliament's legislative competence," Chadha said.

Thus, the Bill is unconstitutional and the Upper House cannot consider it, he contended.

"I would therefore request you to not permit the introduction of this Bill and direct the government to withdraw it and save the Constitution," the AAP leader said. PTI PK RC