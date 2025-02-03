Bill seeking to set up co-operative university introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Seeking to create a qualified manpower for co-operative societies, the government on Monday introduced the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Bill, introduced by Minister of State of Cooperation Krishan Pal, the present education and training infrastructure in the co-operative sector is "fragmented and grossly inadequate" to meet the present and future demand for qualified manpower and capacity building of existing employees in co-operative societies.

The bill said it is essential that a comprehensive, integrated and standardised structure is created for education, training and research by establishing a national university to ensure a stable, adequate and quality supply of professionally qualified manpower for different categories of jobs in co-operatives such as managerial, supervisory, administrative, technical and operational.

The proposed university will also address the long pending issue of capacity building of employees and board members in the co-operative sector in a pan-India and focused manner. PTI NAB NAB DV DV