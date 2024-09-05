Bill to amend HP Private Educational Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act tabled in House

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) A Bill that makes it mandatory to submit annual reports of activities of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission and copies of audited accounts was tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill introduced by Education Minister Rohit Thakur also provides for tabling the report in the assembly.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act, 2010, provides for submitting a report of its activities for laying in the assembly but there is no provision for tabling the annual report of accounts of private universities regulated by it.

The proposed amendment seeks to close this loophole.

The education minister also moved separate amendments for 16 Acts under which private universities were established, providing for submission of annual reports and audited accounts to the commission and the government to be tabled before the assembly.

The annual accounts, including the balance sheet of universities, would be prepared under the directions of the boards of management. These accounts would be audited at least once a year.

Copies of the accounts and balance sheet will be submitted to the commission and the government, according to the proposal. PTI BPL SZM