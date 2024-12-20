Bill to amend Police Act to protect public servants passed in HP Assembly

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 20 (PTI) The state Assembly on Friday passed a bill to amend the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, to protect public servants from unwarranted legal action while discharging their duties.

The Himachal Pradesh Police (Amendment) Bill 2024, was introduced in the Assembly on December 18 by Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. It removes the need for separate district and state cadres for certain police officers and paves way for making recruitments to non-gazetted police officers Grade-II to state cadre through the Police Recruitment Board.

Participating in a discussion on the Bill, Sukhu said the police and vigilance departments would continue to take actions in matters like bribery as before and apprehensions of the opposition in this regard are misplaced.

Trilok Jamwal and Randhir Sharma of the BJP said the amendment was an assault on section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and asked the government to withdraw it. The BJP members said that it was an attempt to protect officers accepting bribes. PTI COR BPL RHL