Bill to amend University Laws aimed at strengthening universities: Minister Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday rejected the Congress-led UDF's allegation that the University Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was aimed at destroying the autonomy of the varsities in the state, saying that its sole intention was to strengthen the universities.

Bindu, during discussion on the motion to refer the Bill to a Subject Committee, said that changes were being brought in the University Laws in accordance with the changing times and circumstances, like the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft regulations of 2025.

She also denied that there was any intention behind the Bill to bypass the Vice Chancellors (VCs) or usurp their authority regarding the functioning of the universities in the state.

"The only intention is to strengthen the universities," Bindu said.

The minister was responding to allegations by Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar who claimed that the Bill was aimed at establishing the government's dominance over the universities.

He claimed that the Bill gives the Higher Education Minister, as Pro-Chancellor, excessive powers over the universities' functioning.

The MLA alleged that while the RSS and Sangh Parivar were trying to saffronise the universities by bringing the draft UGC regulations of 2025, the Left was trying to communise them through this Bill.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan took a dig at the ruling front by saying that the government should just declare the universities to be a department under the Higher Education Minister.

"You are trying to take away the autonomy of the universities," he alleged.