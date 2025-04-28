Bill to establish Kalaignar University, make CM its chancellor moved in TN Assembly

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) A Bill to establish the Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam in the state and name Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as its Chancellor was moved by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan in the Assembly on Monday.

The Bill, to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the Kalaignar University, seeks to bifurcate Bharathidasan University, which presently caters to the educational needs of eight districts.

"The Bharathidasan University is the only state university covering larger areas, and it finds difficult to cater to the needs of the students, especially in the coastal areas of the delta districts," the statement of objects and reason of the Bill stated.

The establishment of Kalaignar University was required to fulfill the ever-growing demands of higher education from diverse sections of society and to meet the aspirations of the youth in the delta region from a disadvantaged background in entering higher education institutions. Further, the move would increase the gross enrolment ratio, it said.

The proposed university would provide world-class facilities and dissemination of knowledge to the upliftment of the marginalised people in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

This apart, a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, to decriminalise offences under the said Act by replacing the punishments of imprisonment and fine with penalties and to establish adjudication and appellate mechanism for ease of doing business, and a Bill to further amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, to regulate the erection of hoarding, digital banners or placards, in rural bodies were among the eight Bills tabled in the Assembly. PTI JSP ROH