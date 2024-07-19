Bill to prevent disqualification of political secretaries to CM tabled in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday tabled three bills, including the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill in the assembly, which pertains to preventing the disqualification of political secretaries who are MLAs or MLCs.

The bill has been introduced to exempt the CM's political secretary, financial advisor, policy and planning advisor and the deputy chairperson to the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission from being disqualified for being a member of the assembly or the legislative council on such appointment.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill aims to create a clear distinction between the input service distribution transactions requiring the transfer of input tax credit related to the invoices for receipt of services on behalf of distinct persons and the actual supply of services from one distinct person to another -- and make it compulsory to distribute the credit.

The bill is meant to enable the levy of penalty for non-registration of machines used in the manufacture of tobacco products and paan masala.

The objective of the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill is to constitute a welfare board and to establish a fund for financial schemes to provide social security and welfare for cine and cultural activists in the state. PTI GMS GMS ANE