New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly.

The bill is titled Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. PTI NAB NAB MIN MIN