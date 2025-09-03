Bill to regulate coaching centres passed by Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) A bill to regulate coaching centres was passed by voice vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, with the state government stressing that it would help bring transparency and accountability in their functioning.

After protests from multiple quarters, the BJP government had brought in an amended version of the bill, but the opposition alleged that it was inadequate and had failed to address key issues like student suicides.

During the discussion on the Rajasthan Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that this is not just a law but an important step to provide the right direction to the coming generations, as it is directly related to lakhs of candidates and their parents.

Bairwa said under the amended bill, the minimum number of students for registration of coaching institutes has been increased from 50 to 100, so that small and unorganised coaching centres will be able to provide their facilities to the students.

In the second amendment, the penalty for irregularities by coaching institutes has been reduced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50,000 and from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for the second time. A provision has been made to cancel the registration if the violations continue.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government believes in maintaining balance and ensuring justice.

He said that coaching institutes also make an important contribution to the economy of the state. "Due to this, lakhs of people are getting employment," he said.

The minister asserted that the bill is not against coaching institutes but to ensure that all such centres follow the same standards. Coaching institutes that follow the rules will be encouraged, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that provisions have been made in the bill for steps to prevent suicide among students and remove mental stress. He said that this bill is in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy- 2020. Through this, emphasis will be laid on the skill development of students.

It will play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation, he said.

He said that the objective of this bill is to give respect to the students as well as to empower them as citizens.

"Far-reaching and important reforms have been ensured in the education sector through the bill. Now, no coaching institute will be able to operate without government registration," he said.

He said that coaching institutes should not be just "centres of ranking but of culture, where students can learn social values".

Bairwa said that a state Authority has been established to control coaching institutes at the state level. Rajasthan Coaching Centre Control and Regulation Authority will be formed. Appointment of a psychological counsellor in every coaching institute and stress management sessions will be mandatory for stress-free study of students.

Arrangements will be made for regular communication with family members. Helpline numbers will be available for counselling in every district, he said.

"Students will get transparent facilities, and accountability of coaching institutes will be fixed, which will help in establishing a healthy education system," he said.

He said that a web portal will be created on which information about all coaching institutes will be available to the general public. "This will bring transparency".

During the debate on the bill, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully questioned the reduction in fines and said the bill did not focus much on preventing suicide by students.

"What improvement did you make by sending this bill to the Select Committee? You benefited the coaching centres by reducing the fine. Why did you reduce the fine? You did not focus as much on preventing children's suicide as you should have," Jully said.

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati said that the bill has given "indirect benefits" to coaching centres by reducing the fine.

"It does not talk about the fee structure. There should be a cap on fees," he said.

Senior Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal said that the bill is going to promote bureaucratic red tape. "There is a provision to form a committee at the district and state level for regulation. Officers have been made members of this committee," he said.

He said that there is no concrete provision on how this bill will stop suicides.

"The purpose of preventing children's suicides is not being fulfilled by this bill," he said.

Following the debate, the bill was passed in the House by voice vote.