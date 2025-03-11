Bill to rename Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Varsity tabled in Assembly

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) A bill seeking to rename the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University as the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Titled 'The Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, 2025', which further amends the 2016 Act, was tabled in the Assembly by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

The bill stated that the proposed legislative measure would not entail any additional expenditure. PTI KSU SSK KH