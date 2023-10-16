Bill to revise emoluments of MLAs in West Bengal introduced in assembly

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in the state assembly, which was in session for a day on Monday.

The bill was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Finance with independent charge Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had, on September 7, announced that salaries of members of the West Bengal assembly will be increased.

She had said that there would be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House to revise the emoluments of the legislators.

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shouted slogans against it. They opposed the introduction of the bill for hiking the emoluments of the members of the assembly.

The House, which was convened for one day, was adjourned till December 4 by Speaker Biman Banerjee after an obituary reference of a former member. PTI AMR BDC