Billboards, banners welcoming PM to Manipur put up in Imphal

Imphal: Several billboards and banners welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur were put up in the state's capital Imphal on Friday.

Over two years after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, the PM is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday and unveil projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, officials said.

A large gate, measuring more than 20 feet in length, with "Welcome Shri Narendra Modi ji" written on it, was erected near the BJP state headquarters.

The gate was set up on the route through which the prime minister is expected to pass on Saturday to reach Kangla Fort from Imphal airport.

Billboards informing the laying of foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore and the inauguration of projects worth Rs 1,200 crore were also set up in Sanjenthong and in an area near the Nupi Lan complex.

Modi is expected to address a public gathering at Kangla Fort.

Along the 7-km route from Imphal airport to Kangla Fort, temporary wooden barricades have been set up by the side of the pavements.

Workers have been engaged in cleaning activities and repainting road medians ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Opposition parties have been criticising the prime minister for not visiting the northeastern state, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.