'Billionaire award' for Kundapur farmer

Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Rice mill owner and progressive farmer from Udupi district has been selected for the ‘billionaire farmer award’ of the Union government for making a turnover of over Rs one crore in a year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at a function to be held in New Delhi on December 7, a release here said.

On his 13-acre land in Kedur village, Nayak has grown 1,634 different varieties of fruit trees and has secured a rich yield and an annual turnover exceeding Rs one crore.

Nayak from Thekkatte in Kundapur taluk has also grown 285 types of jackfruit trees apart from 500 dragon fruit trees in his farm land. Nayak used mud that is removed from the rain water pit and grew 30,000 pineapple plants. PTI MVG MVG SS