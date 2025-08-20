Bills for removal of PM, CMs held on criminal charges aimed at terrorising govts led by Oppn: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the bills that provide for removal of a prime minister, a chief minister or a minister arrested on serious criminal charges were aimed at terrorising the governments led by opposition parties.

Talking to reporters, he took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena ministers, saying if this law comes into force, they will have to go to prison every day.

"The new laws are aimed at terrorising opposition governments and creating fear among them. The new laws are meant to ensure that the governments of different parties in the states join the BJP or else there will be a looming threat of the chief minister getting arrested," Raut said.

These new laws symbolise dictatorship, he alleged.

The government claims there should be morality in politics but have they practised it in the government in the last 10 years, the Rajya Sabha member asked.

Union minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

The bills proposed that if the prime minister, union ministers or chief ministers are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day. PTI PR NP