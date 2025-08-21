Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers held for 30 days: Scindia slams Oppn for protests

Gwalior, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said those opposing bills for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days want to take the country back to a period where there was no morality and leaders just wanted to cling on to their chairs.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

"They oppose every good thing. These are the same people who want to take India back to that period where there was corruption but there was no accountability or morality," Scindia told reporters after arriving here to review the flood situation.

"Those found guilty want to stick to their chairs. That is why they are opposing these bills. This is not the demand of the time. My late father (Madhavrao Scindia) was also accused (in some cases). The allegations were not proved, but he resigned immediately. This should be our moral value," the Union minister asserted.

Scindia said citizens have taught such people, who are opposing these bills, lessons several times but they are yet to wake up.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken decisions based on principles of morality. Therefore, these bills have been introduced. The bills have been given to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review. They (Opposition) are opposing this as well despite the JPC having members for all parties," Scindia said.

Speaking on other issues, Scindia said a tourism conclave will be held in Gwalior on August 29-30.

The city's air and railway connectivity has improved a lot and the environment is becoming tourist friendly, he said, adding it will increase employment and business opportunities in the region.

Scindia also highlighted relief measures taken by the government for flood affected people of his Guna constituency.