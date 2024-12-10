Bills for setting up two pvt varsities passed in Bengal assembly

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Keeping in mind the growing need for quality facilities in the state's higher education system, the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday approved two bills to establish private universities in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas district of the state.

The two universities are -- Rabindranath Tagore University at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district and Ramakrishna Paramhansa University at Agarpara in the North 24 Parganas district.

The Kalipada Saha Memorial Trust would manage the Rabindranath Tagore University while the Ramkrishna Vivekananda Mission would look after the Ramkrishna Paramhansa University.

The state government will introduce the Bhawanipur Global University Bill on Wednesday that would approve the first private university in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. PTI SCH NN