Bills needing clarification from state or sub-judice are pending: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that no bill was pending in Raj Bhavan, except those that needed clarification from the state government or were sub-judice.

Advertisment

The governor’s statement came a day after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee requested him to approve the 22 bills sent to Raj Bhavan after passage in the House over the years, emphasising their importance for public good.

Banerjee had urged Bose to clear the bills a day after the Supreme Court said the governors must not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people, as it voiced concern over Raj Bhavans not acting on Bills passed by state legislatures.

“It is clear.... that 12 bills are pending for clarification from the state government; one has been assented by the Hon’ble President with certain conditions and two others are awaiting Hon’ble President’s consideration,” the statement said.

Advertisment

It said that seven other bills related to university matters are sub-judice.

A review meeting was held at Raj Bhavan after the Speaker’s comments, according to the statement.

Since 2011, a total of 22 bills have been awaiting approval at Raj Bhavan, Speaker Biman Banerjee had said.

“Three Bills have remained unresolved from 2011 to 2016, four from 2016 to 2021, and 15 from 2021 until now. Among these, six bills are currently under CV Anand Bose's review," he had said. PTI SUS NN