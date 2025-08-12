Bills on sports will help sportsmen improve performance in sporting events globally: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the two new bills on sports, approved by Parliament, will help sportsmen improve their performance in sporting events globally. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, were passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote. These bills were earlier approved by the Lok Sabha.

Piloting these bills, the minister said federations governing various sports were embroiled in legal matters, terming the situation as 'legal paralysis'.

He noted that the situation impacts the performance of the athletes.

The sports governance bill is meant to improve coordination between sports federations, athletes and the government.

The minister noted that despite a young population, the country lags behind when it comes to medal tallies in global sporting events.

"We aspire to be in the first five positions in terms of medals, and for that, good governance in the sports sector is necessary," Mandaviya said.

Efforts were also made earlier to bring legislation for improvement in sports administrations, but such attempts did not succeed, he added.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy of YSRCP said every state and district needs to come up with a strategy for the welfare of the athletes, so that they can bring laurels to the country.

The bill brings clarity to state and district affiliates, he added.

Praful Patel of NCP noted that the legislation brought by the government was laudable and necessary.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said federations will now be devoid of politicians and would be run by athletes and people who know about sports.

The sports governance bill has provisions for a National Sports Board (NSB) to create a stringent system of accountability. All National Sports Federations (NSFs) will have to attain NSB's recognition for access to central government funding.

NSB will have the mandate to derecognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or has committed "gross irregularities in the election procedures".

Sudha Murty (Nominated) requested that, along with the Anti-Doping Bill, awareness camps should be organised particularly in rural areas, where our children are bright, as they are getting a lot of opportunities to rise through Khelo India, but not knowing that doping is a bad habit, they may end up somewhere else.

Kesridevsinh Jhala (BJP) said former governments never paid attention to the development of sports in the country, owing to policy paralysis and a lack of vision.

Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh (BJP) said the Bill is necessary because the existing National Sports Code of 2011 was only a set of guidelines, not a binding law, and many national sports federations ignored these mandates.

Sana Sathish Babu (TDP) said the landmark Bills will ensure fair governance and transparency.

Dharmshila Gupta, BJP, noted that the Bill will ensure fair competition and lead to the emergence of true talent without any discrimination.

Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP) pointed out that the government has prioritised sports and youth affairs with a boost in their fund allocation.

"As the country eyes the 2036 Olympics, its journey towards becoming a top ten sporting nation is firmly on track," he said.

According to the national sports governance bill, a failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misuse, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also be liable for action by NSB, but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before making its move.

Another feature is the proposal for a National Sports Tribunal, which will have the powers of a civil court and decide disputes ranging from selection to election, involving federations and athletes. Once instituted, the Tribunal's decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The bill makes some concessions on the issue of age cap for administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies' statutes and bylaws allow for it. It is a departure from the national sports code that capped the age limit at 70.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill-2025 seeks to incorporate the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The act was originally passed in 2022, but its implementation had to be put on hold due to objections raised by WADA. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL