BIMS doctors remove 3.7-kg uterus enlarged by fibroids

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 22 (PTI) Doctors at the BIMS on Saturday said they removed a 3.7-kg fibroid-enlarged uterus from a woman in what they described as "a complex surgery".

The 42-year-old patient had been admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this week for specialised treatment, they said.

"She had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and heavy menstrual bleeding caused by a giant fibroid that had enlarged her uterus to the size of a 32-week pregnancy, leading to acute anaemia," gynaecologist Dr Vasant Kabbur told PTI Videos.

According to hospital officials, a team of gynaecologists performed the surgery and successfully removed the abnormally enlarged uterus.

"The patient is stable and recovering well," Kabbur said.