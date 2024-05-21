BIMSTEC charter comes into force

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A charter providing for legal and institutional framework for deeper cooperation among member nations of India-backed regional grouping BIMSTEC has come into force.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described coming into force of the grouping's charter as a "significant milestone".

"A significant milestone for BIMSTEC regional cooperation! BIMSTEC Charter entered into force on 20 May 2024, providing legal and institutional framework for meaningful cooperation and deeper integration of the Bay of Bengal region," he said on 'X'.

"It enables BIMSTEC to partner with other interested countries/organisations and admit Observers and new Members," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the entry into force of the charter reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful and sustainable neighbourhood.

"The entry into force of the BIMSTEC Charter reaffirms India's commitment to a prosperous, peaceful and sustainable neighbourhood. It is achieved by building on our shared history, culture, vision and mutual respect for each other," he said on 'X'.

"BIMSTEC reflects the synthesis of our Neighbourhood First and Act East policies!" he said.

In the last few years, India has been making concerted efforts to make BIMSTEC a vibrant forum for regional cooperation as initiatives under SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) were not moving forward for a variety of reasons. PTI MPB KVK KVK