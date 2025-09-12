Binoy Viswam to continue as CPI Kerala state secretary

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) Senior leader Binoy Viswam will continue as the Kerala state secretary of the CPI, party sources said here on Friday.

Viswam was unanimously elected to the post at the party's state conference, which concluded here on Friday, they said.

He has been holding the post since December 2023, after the party nominated him following the demise of Kanam Rajendran.

Viswam, who is the Working President of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), is also a member of the party's national secretariat.

Speaking to reporters after being elected State Secretary, Viswam said that the Alappuzha conference was successful in all respects.

He described the conference as a gesture of unity and a declaration of confidence in the party.

"This conference will prepare the Communist Party for meeting the future challenges and for overcoming them successfully. The mandate of the state convention is that I should continue as the state secretary of the party. I accept this mandate as a disciplined and responsible party worker," he said.

Before the election of the state secretary, delegates from district-level committees elected 11 members to the party's state council.

In addition, around 100 representatives have been elected to the CPI Party Congress, which will be held in Chandigarh from 21 to 25 September.

CPI General Secretary D Raja attended the conference. PTI TBA TBA ROH