Bio-Curcumin extraction factory commissioned in Meghalaya to aid Lakadong turmeric farmers

Jowai (Meghalaya), Aug 7 (PTI) In a first in the North East region, a Bio-Curcumin extraction unit was commissioned at Lashkein block in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, marking a significant milestone in the value-addition and commercialisation of Lakadong turmeric, officials said here on Thursday.

Lakadong turmeric, grown by farmers in the Lakadong area of West Jaintia Hills district, has the highest curcumin content, a bioactive compound known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Officials said that the Rs 1.50 crore unit set up under schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC) is expected to enhance farmers' incomes and unlock export potential for the region's prized turmeric variety.

The project is aimed at providing sustainable livelihood and income opportunities to Lakadong turmeric farmers by adding value to their produce and tapping into both domestic and export markets.

The unit has the capacity to process 200 kilograms of dry turmeric per day into oleoresin, powder, curcumin, and biocurcumin capsules.

The facility has created direct employment for 12 individuals and is supported by 15 Collective Marketing Centres (CMCs) with a total of 600 farmer members supplying raw and sliced Lakadong turmeric to the processing unit.

Officials said that the annual income of turmeric farmers in the region has increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in the past two years.

More than 100 metric tonnes of raw Lakadong turmeric have been processed annually into slices, powder, and oleoresin extract since operations began, they said.

The NEC stated that the initiative is a step forward in promoting local value chains and enhancing the economic resilience of farmers in Meghalaya. PTI JOP NN