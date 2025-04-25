Bio-integrated cladding solution by Indian architect Mangesh Kurund wins grant of 20,000 euros

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Bio-integrated cladding for greener cities, an innovative solution by Mangesh Kurund, is among the six winners of the 2025 Swarovski Foundation’s 'Creatives for Our Future programme'.

Kurund, 29, the only Indian among the winners, was chosen from 487 applicants at a reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The programme, now in its fourth year and run in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership, offers winners mentorship from industry leaders and a grant of 20,000 euros.

Kurund’s bio-cladding system uses lightweight tiles embedded with water reservoirs to cultivate algae and moss, mimicking natural water management processes. This living cladding purifies air, sequesters carbon, and reduces urban heat, contributing to healthier and greener cities.

"My architectural ideas have always revolved around bridging the gap between built and natural environments to create inter-connected, complementary spaces. I am excited and grateful that the Creatives for Our Future programme will give me the opportunity to develop prototypes of my bio-receptive cladding systems.

"Just as trees purify the air and provide natural cooling, this cladding acts like the bark of a tree and does exactly that for buildings." the architect said in a statement.

Eco-friendly housing solutions for refugee camps in Nigeria by Blossom Eromsele, textiles made from ocean waste in Egypt by Moemen Sobh, and a device making music more accessible for the deaf community from Indonesia by Azra Firmansyah are among other winning initiatives.

The other winning initiatives are regenerative textile dyes by Aurelie Fontan in the UK and sustainable tech solutions, which will extend the lifespan of laptops by up to three years and thus reducing e-waste, by Barimah Asare in the USA.

“Each year, I am inspired by the remarkable creativity and vision of these young innovators. Their groundbreaking solutions demonstrate the transformative power of creativity in tackling global challenges. Through the Creatives for Our Future programme, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of talent, providing them with the tools, education, and support needed to turn their ideas into impactful solutions," Jakhya Rahman-Corey, director of the Swarovski Foundation, said.

Since its launch in 2021, the Creatives for Our Future programme has received nearly 2,000 applications from over 90 countries, underscoring its growing global impact.