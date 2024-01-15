Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules: NGT directs CPCB to ensure filing of reports by all states, UTs

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure all states and Union territories (UTs) "expeditiously" file reports regarding compliance with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules.

Advertisment

The tribunal was hearing a plea seeking remedial action against non-compliance of the 2016 rules. Earlier, during the hearings in January and October last year, it had directed all states and UTs to file "further compliance status reports." In an order passed on January 12, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that reports were filed by 13 states and UTs - Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, J&K, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

"Let notice be issued to the Member Secretary, CPCB, who will download copies of all the reports and will prepare a chart indicating the compliance of various provisions of the BMW Rules by each of the States/UTs," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

"The Member Secretary, CPCB will also ensure that reports are filed by the remaining States/UTs expeditiously," it added.

The matter has been listed on March 12 for further proceedings.

Last year, the tribunal had observed that there were "huge gaps" in compliance with the rules. Underlining that "remedial action needs to be planned," it had sought further reports. PTI MNR RT