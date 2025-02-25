BioAsia 2025: Telangana govt announces Rs 5,445 cr investments by 11 companies in Green Pharma City

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday announced investments of Rs 5,445 crore by 11 companies, creating 9,800 new jobs, in its flagship initiative of Green Pharma City.

With these investment commitments, the total investment in Green Pharma City now stands at Rs 11,100 crore with employment opportunities exceeding 22,300, an official release said.

Green Pharma City is the world’s largest integrated cluster in Hyderabad for pharmaceutical industries with a thrust on R&D and manufacturing, according to the official website.

Six pharma companies had earlier signed MoUs with the state government.

The announcement of Rs 5,445 investment by companies, including Bharat Biotech and Biological E, was made at BioAsia 2025, the premier life sciences and Health-tech event hosted by the Telangana government which was inaugurated today by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X' that the Chief Minister and state and IT, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu held a meeting with representatives of the State of Queensland, Australia, at the BioAsia.

During the meeting, discussions focused on potential investments and agreements in various sectors, including industries, sports universities, trade, and other areas in Telangana, it said. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH