Biofactor, UoH ink pact for nano-enabled agriculture

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Biofactor, an agricultural biotechnology company, on Monday said it has signed an MoU with the School of Engineering Sciences & Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH), to develop nanotechnology-driven solutions for sustainable farming.

The MoU was signed by UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam and Biofactor CEO Laxmi Narayana Reddy, a release from the company said.

This collaboration aims to enhance crop productivity, precision nutrient delivery, and eco-friendly nano-pesticides, ensuring better resource efficiency and reduced chemical dependency, it said.

The partnership will focus on biofortification and innovative nano-enabled inputs to benefit farmers with cost-effective, high-yield solutions.

The broad areas of collaboration under the MoU include conducting comprehensive research on the synthesis of novel nanoparticles with versatile applications across diverse sectors, research focused on toxicity assays of nanoparticles and ensuring safety and environmental compatibility, the release added.