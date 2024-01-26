Biography of 'Jan nayak' Karpoori Thakur to hit stands in May

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A new book on the life and legacy of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, commemorating the birth centenary of the political luminary, will hit the stands in May, Penguin Random House India has announced.

Written by Santosh Singh and Aditya Anmol, "The Jannayak Karpoori Thakur: Voice of the Voiceless" focusses on his politics that introduced groundbreaking concepts such as "quota within quota, or equity within equity".

Thakur had played a pivotal role in bifurcating reservation among OBC, EBC, EWS and women in 1978 -- a model that significantly influenced the recommendations of the Mandal Commission.

"I am greatly elated and excited about Penguin bringing out our book on socialist legend and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. And my happiness has just doubled with the announcement of Thakur getting the Bharat Ratna. Thakur's lasting legacy is not just pioneering the OBC quota but his inclusive and cohesive politics," author Singh said in a statement.

Earlier this week, President Droupadi Murmu announced that the late socialist leader will be honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

With insights from senior political leaders such as Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, the book provides a nuanced perspective on Thakur's socialist ideology.

With a reflection on Thakur's principles at the crossroads of socialist politics, the book engages in "a timely debate on the concept of democratic socialism", amalgamating the ideas of political stalwarts such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, and BR Ambedkar.

"Karpoori Thakur, through his life, philosophy and work left a deep impression in India’s polity and society. He played a pivotal role in establishing an egalitarian society in Bihar and India. This book, The Jannayak, is poised to bring to light the life and times of Karpoori Thakur. We sincerely hope that the book will interest a wide spectrum of readers," said Premanka Goswami, associate publisher, Vintage and head, Backlist, Penguin Random House India. PTI MAH RB RB