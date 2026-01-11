Biotech firm manager loses Rs 27.70 lakh after clicking on fake water supply link

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The finance manager of a biotech firm was duped of Rs 27.70 lakh after online fraudsters sent him a fake MIDC water supply link to update various details, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place on January 8, the Turbhe police station official said.

"The man got a Whatsapp message with a link as well as a call supposedly from the MIDC official saying his company's water supply would be disconnected if certain details were not updated. After he opened the link, Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh were withdrawn from a current account in 14 transactions in a span of two hours," the official said.

"The victim immediately froze the accounts and registered a complaint on the national cyber helpline. A case has been registered for cheating and cheating by personation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act against unidentified individuals," Turbhe police station inspector Abasaheb Patil said. PTI COR BNM