BioVaram, Telangana govt join hands to set up CoE in Life Sciences

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Hyderabad-based biotechnology company BioVaram on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Telangana government to establish a CoE in Life Sciences, focusing on tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the ongoing Telangana Rising Global Summit, held on December 8 and 9, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the state government will provide land within Bharat Future City, a proposed development on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The government is also expected to offer funding assistance for building and operationalising the facility, the release added.

BioVaram has committed to investing Rs 250 crore to build a fully integrated innovation ecosystem dedicated to high-risk, high-impact translational research.

The proposed Centre of Excellence is expected to feature world-class infrastructure supporting AI-integrated development in key areas, including tissue engineering, advanced biomaterials, regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy (CGT), AI-driven bioanalytics, and predictive platforms.

"India has to lead the world in innovation, and Telangana has to lead India. The BioVaram Centre for Excellence stands as a testament to what visionary collaboration between government, industry, and science can achieve," said K I Varaprasad Reddy, Founder of Shantha Biotechnics and Chairman & Mentor of BioVaram. PTI SJR SSK