Biplab Deb should tell people why he had to resign as Tripura CM: CPI(M) leader

Agartala, Apr 9 (PTI) BJP's Tripura West candidate Biplab Kumar Deb should tell people the reason behind his resignation as the chief minister a year before the 2023 assembly polls, leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Badharghat, the CPI(M) state secretary also sought to know why Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik was not re-nominated from the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.

"We don't indulge in personal attacks but the people have the right to know why Biplab Deb was removed suddenly. It is still unknown why he was forced to quit as the chief minister even as he dreamt of staying in the post till 2047," Chaudhury said.

"People also have a right to know why Pratima Bhoumik was denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Advertisment

Deb, who guided BJP to a massive victory in the 2018 assembly polls bringing an end to the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 25 years, resigned as the CM abruptly in 2022, following which Manik Saha took over.

Chaudhury alleged that there was no internal democracy within the BJP.

"They don't hold organisational elections be it at the national level or the state level. JP Nadda selected Rajib Bhattacharjee (state BJP president) and he then selected the mandal presidents," he claimed.

Maintaining that the INDIA bloc was formed to "save the country", Chaudhury urged people to vote for Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha in the Tripura West seat. PTI PS SOM