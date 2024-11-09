Bird festival proposed to be held during Kumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A two-day bird festival is being planned on February 1-2 during the Kumbh here next year to make people connect with nature at the world's largest religious gathering, an official said on Saturday.

A proposal on the event aimed at providing information on the biodiversity of the wildlife sanctuaries in the state, is being sent to the government, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar said.

Mahakumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The bird festival, themed 'Kumbh's faith, conservation of nature and climate', will also help the tourism department in creating a circuit of the forests, historical sites and places of natural beauty in the state, he said.

The DFO said that 90 species of different birds are present in Prayagraj.

In the two-day event, discussions have also been organised with national and international subject experts, he said, and added that seers will also be invited in the discussions.

Apart from this, students from educational institutions in the surrounding areas will also be invited. A photo exhibition will also be organised to attract national and international experts on ornithology, nature conservation and wildlife tourism and photography, the DFO said.