Bird flu alert sounded in Kerala's Iritty after crow deaths

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) Authorities have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza in Edakkanam area of Iritty in this district, with the infection identified in crows, officials said.

The district administration said no cases have been reported so far among domestic birds, and no culling is required at this stage.

In view of the reporting of the disease H5N1, the District Collector Arun K Vijayan issued an alert for the region and directed authorities to step up precautionary measures in the area, they said.

According to an official statement, the confirmation of the disease was made by the Deputy Director, Kannur Regional Diagnostic Laboratory.

However, no cases have been reported so far among domestic birds, it said.

The Collector has instructed the District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in Iritty municipality and nearby areas.

As the infection has been detected only in a crow, no outbreak or surveillance zone has been declared and there is no requirement for culling of birds, the district administration explained.

The carcass of birds, if found, will be buried at adequate depth with calcium carbonate by the municipal public health department, following safety protocols, it said.

Personnel involved in the disposal process have been instructed to wear gloves, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Health Department has also been directed to closely monitor and report any cases of unexplained fever or respiratory infections among people in the area, the statement added.