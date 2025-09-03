Bird flu: No new deaths in Delhi zoo in last two days

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) No new bird deaths have been reported at the Delhi National Zoological Park in the last 48 hours even as authorities continue intensive sanitation and bio-security measures to curb the spread of avian influenza, an official said on Wednesday.

The zoo administration said it is strictly following standard guidelines to ensure the safety of birds, animals and staff members. Monitoring of the health and behaviour of animals has been intensified, with keepers conducting regular checks and surveillance being maintained through CCTV cameras.

"Vigilance is being maintained round-the-clock and all necessary measures are being taken to contain the disease at the earliest," the zoo official said.

The water bird aviary and migratory bird pond, where cases were earlier suspected, have seen no fresh mortality, he added.

Some painted storks and ibises had died on Friday, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure. PTI NSM RUK RUK