Bird flu scare in Latur: 48 samples test negative, says official

Latur, Jan 24 (PTI) Amid the death of crows due to bird flu in Udgir in Latur, 48 samples sent from poultry farms have returned negative, a senior health official said on Friday.

After the death of crows at Hutatma Smarak Municipal Library, Hutatma Smarak Children's Park, and Mahatma Gandhi Garden, a thorough inspection was carried out in a 5-kilometre radius and samples of poultry were sent for testing, he said.

"All 48 samples have tested negative for bird flu. The samples were sent to the state level laboratory at Aundh," Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry Dr Shrikant Shinde said.

"There is no risk in consuming chicken or eggs if they are thoroughly cooked. Bird flu viruses are sensitive to heat and are destroyed at temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius," Shinde added.

However, reports on the death of some 4,200 chicks at a poultry farm in Ahmedpur tehsil is yet to be received, the official said. PTI COR BNM